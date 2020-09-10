Dr. Borer Announces 'Fairy Tale' Theme 2020 Saline Scarecrow Contest

Dr. Rob Borer has announced "Fairy Tales" as the theme for the 2020 Saline Scarecrow Contest.

The community is invited to enter scarecrows in the ninth annual event.

Register for the contest by clicking here, or download registration forms here.

Scarecrows must be delivered to Borer Family Chiropractic at 210 W. Michigan Ave., between Sept. 21 and Oct. 21. Entries will be displayed downtown and at other businesses between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.

Voting will be conducted online from Oct. 14-22. People can vote once per day. The voting page is located here.