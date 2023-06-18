Saline, Lindenberg Celebrate 20-Year International Friendship

Saline Mayor Brian Marl and City Councillor Jack Ceo are part of a local contingent in Lindenberg, Germany to celebrate 20 years since the two towns "twinned."

In the photo above, Mayor Marl and Lindenberg Mayor Eric Ballerstedt are exchanging gifts, a customary practice when leaders of the sister cities meet.

The mission of the Saline-LIndenberg Friendship committee is to promote the interests of international understanding people the people of the sister cities. Sister cities evolved from President Dwight Eisenhower's People-to-People initiative in 1956. American cities partnered with communities around the world to build relationships that transcend world politics.

Saline's first twinning was with Brecon, Wales. That relationship is recognized with the Bowley Bridge at Mill Pond Park and the Saline Celtic Festival.

On Saturday, friends from Saline and Lindenberg enjoyed a champagne reception, festive speeches with musical accompaniment by the Lindenberg Music School. a three-chorus meal, a dance interlude with Boogie Ratz, and brass music

Saline Oktoberfest, a popular early fall attraction in downtown Saline, began as a celebration of the city's sister-city relationship with LIndenberg.