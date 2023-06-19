Saline's Top Track Athletes Run at New Balance Nationals

PHILADELPHIA - Saline's top track and field athletes were in the city of brotherly love for the 2023 New Balance Nationals over the weekend. Here are the top finishes:

Sam Jackson was 14th in the Boys 5000 Meter Run Championship.

Jason Whitton, Stewart Berryhill, Andrew McNally and Noah Lepore were 9th in the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Championship.

Abby Roth, Jordan Wickham, Mia Rogan and Laney Alig were 9th in the Girls Distance Medley Rising Stars.

Grace Oberski, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lilly Schlack and Mia Rogan were 18th in the 4x800 relay.

Coryn Gady, Abby Roth and Laney Alig were 18th in the 4x1 yard relay championship.

Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lilly Schlack, Grace Obersky and Coryn Gady were 18th in the Girls Distance Medley Championship.

Jordan Wickham, Evalyn Ledy, Grace Oberski and Mia Rogan were 26th in the Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Championship.

Nicole Warren, Jackie Kolano, Jordan Wickham and Mackenzie Sellenraad were 33rd in the girls 800 sprint medley relay.

Jackie Kolano, Jordan Wickham and Evalyn Ledy were 43rd in the 4x200 medley relay.

Schlack was 35th in the Girls 800 Meter Run Freshman race.

Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio, Tyler Parris and Wynter Burnett were 40th in the Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Championship.

Malik Eisemann, James Rush, Tyler Parrish and Dominik White were 47th in the Boys 800 Sprint Medley Championship.

Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio, Jason Whitton and Noah Lepore were 56th in the Boys 1600 Sprint Medley Championship.

Malik Eisemann, Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio and Wynter Burnett were 84th in the Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Championship.

Caleb Washington was 12th in the Boys 400 Meter Hurdles Freshman.

James Rush was 47th in the Boys 100 Meter Dash Freshman.

Brennan LaRusso was 35th in the Boys 1500 Meter Run Enroute Freshman. Larusso was 38th in the Boys 1 Mile Run Freshman.

Wesley Rogan was 23rd in the Boys 400 Meter Dash Middle School. He was 39th in the Boys 800 Meter Run Middle School.