6-19-2023 12:25am
Saline's Top Track Athletes Run at New Balance Nationals
PHILADELPHIA - Saline's top track and field athletes were in the city of brotherly love for the 2023 New Balance Nationals over the weekend. Here are the top finishes:
- Sam Jackson was 14th in the Boys 5000 Meter Run Championship.
- Jason Whitton, Stewart Berryhill, Andrew McNally and Noah Lepore were 9th in the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Championship.
- Abby Roth, Jordan Wickham, Mia Rogan and Laney Alig were 9th in the Girls Distance Medley Rising Stars.
- Grace Oberski, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lilly Schlack and Mia Rogan were 18th in the 4x800 relay.
- Coryn Gady, Abby Roth and Laney Alig were 18th in the 4x1 yard relay championship.
- Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lilly Schlack, Grace Obersky and Coryn Gady were 18th in the Girls Distance Medley Championship.
- Jordan Wickham, Evalyn Ledy, Grace Oberski and Mia Rogan were 26th in the Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Championship.
- Nicole Warren, Jackie Kolano, Jordan Wickham and Mackenzie Sellenraad were 33rd in the girls 800 sprint medley relay.
- Jackie Kolano, Jordan Wickham and Evalyn Ledy were 43rd in the 4x200 medley relay.
- Schlack was 35th in the Girls 800 Meter Run Freshman race.
- Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio, Tyler Parris and Wynter Burnett were 40th in the Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Championship.
- Malik Eisemann, James Rush, Tyler Parrish and Dominik White were 47th in the Boys 800 Sprint Medley Championship.
- Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio, Jason Whitton and Noah Lepore were 56th in the Boys 1600 Sprint Medley Championship.
- Malik Eisemann, Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio and Wynter Burnett were 84th in the Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Championship.
- Caleb Washington was 12th in the Boys 400 Meter Hurdles Freshman.
- James Rush was 47th in the Boys 100 Meter Dash Freshman.
- Brennan LaRusso was 35th in the Boys 1500 Meter Run Enroute Freshman. Larusso was 38th in the Boys 1 Mile Run Freshman.
- Wesley Rogan was 23rd in the Boys 400 Meter Dash Middle School. He was 39th in the Boys 800 Meter Run Middle School.