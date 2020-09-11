CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County This Week

There were no deaths and four hospitalizations in Washtenaw County this week, according to data updated by the health department.

According to data updated by the health department Friday, 114 residents have died with COVID-19. That number is down one from Thursday's report, which saw the addition of the first death in Washtenaw County since Aug. 19. There were no new hospitalizations in Friday's data.

There were 42 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total to 2,795. Two of those cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, bringing the community total to 180. The number of recoveries increased by 16 to 2,428.

Each week, The Saline Post reviews Friday-to-Friday data in Washtenaw County.

The number of deaths was zero, unchanged from last week.

The number of hospitalizations was four, up one from last week.

The number of cases was 137, up seven from last week.

The number of recoveries was 102, up 20 from last week.

The number of cases in Saline's 48176 zip code was four, down by three from last week.

The State of Michigan reported nine new deaths, bringing Michigan's total to 6,578. Michigan reported 1,313 new confirmed cases, the highest total since April.

In the daily hospitalization data, the number of COVID-19 patients, including those suspected of having cases, in critical care increased by four to 169. The number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 77. The number of pediatric cases was unchanged at two. The number of pediatric patients suspected to have COVIVD-19 dropped by nine to eight.