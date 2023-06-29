Saline Chamber to Honor Four Businesses Stonebridge July 12

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Business Awards.

This year’s honorees are:

Large Business Award - DTE Energy

Small Business Award - Jet’s Pizza

Rising Star Award - Nu2U Again

Lifetime Achievement Award - Steven Whitener- Briarwood Ford

Nominations were gathered and the honorees were then selected by a panel of community leaders representing a cross-section of the Saline area. These awards, presented annually, are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of businesses in the greater Saline area. The awards aim to recognize and honor successful companies that have exhibited exemplary business practices, have an excellent reputation for quality and service, and are strong community participants.

The SACC serves the City of Saline; and the five surrounding townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York.

These outstanding award recipients will be honored at the SACC 2023 Business Awards Program on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club.

The cost to attend the event is $60 per person; $115 per couple or $450 for a table of 8. Please visit www.salinechamber.org to register for this event (by July 5th).

Included is dinner and the Awards Presentation Ceremony.

The Main Event Sponsors are KeyBank, MMI Engineering Solutions, and JAC Products. Support Sponsors are LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bank of Ann Arbor, and A & H Lawn Service. In-kind Sponsors are Standard Printing, Costco, Molly and Todd Coy, and Lisa Bozzi.

For more information please email Michelle Cooley, Operations Manager, at office@salinechamber.org or call the SACC Office @

734-429-4494.