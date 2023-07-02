Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week

It's going to be a hot one on July 4 - but things cool off despite lots of sunshine for Saline Celtic Festival weekend.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 4 - Saturday, Jul 8

Monday

Fog during the morning, overcast during the afternoon, patchy rain possible in the evening, fog overnight.

High: 85°Low: 69° Wind: 4 MPH NE Chance of rain: 79%



Tuesday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 93 and low of 64 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 93° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 91 and low of 66 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.

High: 91° Low: 66° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 77 and low of 65 degrees. Mist during the morning, overcast in the afternoon, mist overnight.

High: 77° Low: 65° with a 68% chance of rain.

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 79 and low of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, sunny in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 79° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.