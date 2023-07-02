Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week
It's going to be a hot one on July 4 - but things cool off despite lots of sunshine for Saline Celtic Festival weekend.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 4 - Saturday, Jul 8
Monday
Fog during the morning, overcast during the afternoon, patchy rain possible in the evening, fog overnight.
High: 85°Low: 69° Wind: 4 MPH NE Chance of rain: 79%
Tuesday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 93 and low of 64 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 93° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high of 91 and low of 66 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.
High: 91° Low: 66° with a 0% chance of rain.
Thursday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 77 and low of 65 degrees. Mist during the morning, overcast in the afternoon, mist overnight.
High: 77° Low: 65° with a 68% chance of rain.
Friday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 79 and low of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, sunny in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 79° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.