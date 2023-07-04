7-04-2023 12:51pm
Saline Police and Fire Calls for Service, July 3, 2023
The following police and fire calls came over the radio July 3:
- 12:45 a.m. Police were notified about a dark blue vehicle - later determined to be a Lexus that turned into the Maple Heighs neighborhood - driving in a hazardous fashion.
- 1:20 a.m. - Police impounded an Ypsilanti woman’s vehicle for failure to provide insurance. There was also a warrant for her arrest on a traffic offense.
- 5:51 a.m. - Fire dispatched for a lift assist on Lancaster Drive in the city.
- 8:45 a.m. - Fire alarm at Saline Evangelical Home.
- 9:42 a.m. - Police stopped a vehicle and arrested a man with warrants from other jurisdictions. The man did not have a valid license and had improper plates on his vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
- 5:02 p.m. - Fire dispatched to Brecon Drive for a medical issue.
- 6:58 p.m. - Police were dispatched for an animal complaint. Someone reported a dog left in a vehicle in a downtown parking lot. The owner had gone inside Dan’s Downtown Tavern to fetch water for the dog.
- 7;48 p.m. - Police were dispatched to the LaFontaine dealership for an alarm. The garage door was opening and closing.