CORRECTION: Emails Were Never Sent to 2 Candidates

In a recent short story on Saline City Council elections, The Saline Post reported that candidates Jack Ceo and Chuck Lesch did not answer questions sent via email.

In fact, the questions were never sent.

The Saline Post copied the emails from the Washtenaw Elections page. The emails for Ceo and Lesch both contained a typo that was copied by The Saline Post into the emails we believed we were sending to all the candidates.

The Saline Post regrets the error.