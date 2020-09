MDOT Announces Weekend Construction Projects in Southeast Michigan

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released the list of construction projects for Sept. 18-20. MDOT advises motorists to remember weather may impact the schedule.

Here they are:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, Livernois to Coolidge, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm and Sat 7am-7pm.

Oakland – SB I-75, Wattles to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm and Sat 7am-7pm.

Wayne - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sun 2pm-8pm.

I-94:

Macomb - WB I-94, 23 Mile to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sat 330pm.

Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to 23 Mile, Sat 5:30am-Sun 2:30pm.

Macomb/Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED, I-696 to I-75, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, M-10 to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, Beaubien to E Grand Blvd, left lane closed, 2 open, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94 BELLEVILLE REST AREA CLOSED, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – WB I-94, Belleville Rd to Wiard Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl ramps closed intermittently.

Wayne – EB I-94, Rawsonville to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl ramps closed intermittently.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB I-275, Sat 7am-Sun 12pm.

I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96 EXPRESS LANES CLOSED, Schaefer Hwy to US-24/Telegraph, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED TO EXPRESS LANES, Fri 8pm-Mon 8pm.

I-275:

Oakland – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96, Sat 2am-8am.

Wayne - SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 7am-Sun 12pm.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to Madison, Sat 7am-8pm.

Wayne - NB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Sun 7am-2pm.

Wayne - NB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to M-3 / Gratiot Connector, Sun 2pm-8pm.

I-696:

Macomb - EB I-696, M-3/Gratiot to I-94, 2 lanes open, 1 right closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB I-696/I-96, Haggerty to Novi Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 10pm-Sat 1am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB M-3 at M-59, right lane closed, 2 open, daily Tue-Sat 9am-3pm.

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-5:

Oakland - SB M-5 Connector RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96, Sat 2am-8am.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96 Express Lanes, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Bagley St, Sat 6am-5pm.

Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED intermittently to Pallister, Sat 7am-Sun 3pm.

Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to W Grand Blvd, Sat 7am-Sun 3pm.

M-19:

Macomb - EB/WB M-19 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 6am-5:30pm.

M-53:

Wayne - NB/SB M-53 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Macomb - EB/WB M-59, Elizabeth Rd to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 2pm.

Macomb - WB M-59, Van Dyke Ave to Ryan, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 12am-12pm.

Oakland - EB M-59/Huron CLOSED, Saginaw St to Perry St, Tue 9am-early Oct.

Oakland - EB M-59. Woodward Ave to Saginaw St, 1 LANE OPEN, thru early Oct.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - EB/WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB 8 Mile, M-53/Van Dyke to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Sat 4am-12pm.

Wayne – EB 8 Mile, M-53 to M-3, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sun 6am-early Oct.

Wayne - WB 8 Mile, M-3/Gratiot to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Sun4am-12pm.

Wayne – WB 8 Mile, M-3 to M-53, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sun 6am-early Oct.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne – EB M-153/Ford Rd, Oakman to Wyoming, 1 LANE OPEN, thru Monday 8am.

Wayne – EB M-153/Ford Rd CLOSED, Oakman to Wyoming, Mon 8am thru Mon 10/5/20.

Wayne – WB M-153/Ford, Wyoming to Oakman, 1 lane open thru end Sept.

Wayne - NB/SB Miller Rd CLOSED at M-153/Ford Road, Mon 7am-end Sept.

US-24: (Telegraph)