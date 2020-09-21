Saturday is Downtown Day in Saline Offering Oktoberfest Fun, Farmers Market and More

(Press Release from Saline Main Street)

Saturday, September 26th has been proclaimed “Downtown Day” by Governor Whitmer and Saline Main Street is excited to join the Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) to celebrate with you!

Join us in Downtown Saline for all kinds of fun activities, great food, beverages and fall fun. Oktoberfest at Dan's Downtown Tavern and window painting by Saline Youth Council. Bring some chalk and draw on the sidewalk! Shop the Farmers Market and all of our amazing boutiques -- make it a day on the Umbrella Square and N Ann Arbor. Less cars and more fun makes this day incredibly special for kids, adults and more.

We understand as an organization that now -- more than ever -- Michigan residents need to support downtowns and their businesses by shopping, dining, attending an event or simply by walking the sidewalks. MDA collaborated with the Governor’s office to declare September 26th Downtown Day with the goal to get folks out in support of these hardworking communities of small business and downtown employers.

MDA encourages everyone to head downtown on September 26th and discover all the wonderful things that these special places have to offer -- shops, restaurants, recreation, architecture and local culture. Walk around! Enjoy the day.

“The MDA believes Downtown Day will bring positive attention and recognition to small businesses and downtown cores,” Dana Walker, director of the MDA, said. “There are many opportunities for Michigan residents to safely support downtowns like strolling sidewalks, having a picnic in a park, ordering carryout, or leaving a positive review for a retail store on social media,” she continued.

The MDA states a downtown is the commercial core of a community that serves as its social and economic center.

“Downtowns, and the small businesses located within, deserve to be celebrated for they distinguish a community, are the drivers of economic development, and help to offer a sense of place that contribute significantly to the quality of life of residents,” Walker said. “The small businesses located within a downtown create jobs, commerce, and investment,” she explained.

Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, MDA has created '40 Ways in 40 Days to Love Downtown' -- a promotion that kicks off during Downtown Day. Each day after September 26, MDA and Saline Main Street will post activities on our Facebook page that support small business or show some love for Downtown Saline. Everyone is invited to participate by sending selfies and photos of favorite places to go, food to eat, things to do and people to do them with -- all right here!

“The last six months have taken a toll, but downtowns are resilient and are adapting to current situations,” Walker said. “Our small businesses and downtowns need locals to support them in whatever way possible,” she continued.

The Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) was founded in 1980. The statewide nonprofit organization has been a driving force behind the ever increasing interest and growth of downtowns and communities across Michigan. MDA encourages the development, redevelopment and continued improvement of Michigan communities and downtowns. Its 183 members support economic development within the State of Michigan and include cities, Downtown Development Authorities, township, villages, principal shopping districts, chambers of commerce, individuals and businesses.

For more information regarding Downtown Day and the Michigan Downtown Association, please contact Dana Walker | 248-838-9711 or visit www.michigandowntowns.com.