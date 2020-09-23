Saline MI
9-23-2020 12:58am

Michigan National Guard Assists with Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday in Ypsilanti

A medic with the Michigan National Guard tests a Mackinac Island worker for COVID-19. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

The Michigan National Guard will partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Washtenaw County Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing this week in Ypsilanti.

The testing will be offered Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ypsilanti District Library, 5577 Whittaker Road, Ypsilanti.

There is a registration at http://bit.ly/WCHDfreetests. Registration is preferred, not required. More information is also available on the Facebook event or at www.washtenaw.org/covid19test.

I am interested in this
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies