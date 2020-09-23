Michigan National Guard Assists with Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday in Ypsilanti

The Michigan National Guard will partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Washtenaw County Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing this week in Ypsilanti.

The testing will be offered Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ypsilanti District Library, 5577 Whittaker Road, Ypsilanti.

There is a registration at http://bit.ly/WCHDfreetests. Registration is preferred, not required. More information is also available on the Facebook event or at www.washtenaw.org/covid19test.