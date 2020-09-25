CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, No Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 and 455 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The county numbers did show a spike in the number of people testing positive. There were 46 new people testing positive, raising the total to 3091 since tracking of COVID-19 began. None of the new testing positive for COVID-19 live in the 48176 zip code, where 182 people have tested positive thus far.

According to data on the COVIDactnow.org website, the positivity rate increased slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. That's lower than Michigan's positivity rate of 2.7 percent, which was unchanged Thursday. The same website reports that six percent of Washtenaw County's ICU beds not being used by nonCOVID-19 patients are being used by patients with COVID-19. That number is 11 percent in Michigan.

The State of Michigan reported eight new people dying with COVID-19, including six discovered during a review of vital records. Michigan's death toll is now 6,700. There were 982 new people testing positive for COVID-19.

Michigan's critical hospital numbers continue to decline. There were 130 patients with COVID-19 or believed to have COVID-19 in critical care units, down two from yesterday. That's the lowest number yet since the numbers have been tracked. A new low was also set for the number of patients on ventilators, which fell to 50, down from 58. The number of pediatric patients with COVID remained at five. There are six suspected cases.