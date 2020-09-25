CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths This Week in Washtenaw County, Positive Tests Rise

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Washtenaw County over the last seven days, according to our weekly review of data provided by the health department.

115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, including one since Aug. 19. There were no new people hospitalized since yesterday's reporting. That number remains at 455.

The county is experiencing a spike in positive tests. There were 41 new positive tests today after 46 yesterday. 3,132 Washtenaw residents have tested positive for COVID-19. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 182 people have tested positive with COVID-19.

According to COVIDcctnow.org, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County remains 1.7 percent, unchanged from yesterday. The state rate of 2.7 percent is also unchanged. The ICU headroom percentage dedicated to COVID (the percent of vacant beds being used by COVID-19) is 6 percent in Wasthenaw County, also unchanged. That number is 11 percent in Michigan, which hasn't changed since yesterday.

Michigan reported eight additional people dying with COVID-19, increasing the total to 6,708. The state also counted 929 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

Across the state, hospital numbers inched upward, with the number of COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients in critical care increasing by two to 132 after reaching a new low yesterday. Similarly, the number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 52 after reaching a new low yesterday. The number of pediatric patients fell from 5 to 2. There is another pediatric patient where COVID-19 is suspected.

Here's our Friday-to-Friday review of the COVID-19 numbers: