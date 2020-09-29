Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Hosts Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat Event

It's a trick-or-treat event - but where kids get apples, blueberries and other sweet treats provided by Mother Nature and area farmers.

The Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will host a trick-or-treat drive-through event from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the Building B Pavilion at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

The free trick-or-treat style events promises

Families and kids (12 and under) are welcome, with treats guaranteed for the first 200 children.

The event will have 15 stations featuring different Michigan agriculture foods and products. Stations will include: apples, blueberries, cherries, dairy, doughnuts (sugar), eggs, flowers, cranberries, honey, livestock, meat, potatoes, pumpkins, and wheat. Other potential stations are popcorn and juice boxes. Each child will also receive a goodie bag of agriculture activities and fun items.