Person at Saline Middle School Tests Positive for COVID-19

An individual at Saline Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message Principal Laura Washington sent to parents around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Washington's letter, contact tracing done by district nurse Karan Hervey has not identified a "close contact" within the school setting "at this time."

A "close contact" is defined as someone who was within six feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes. Washington told families the Washtenaw County Health Department will also investigate to see if there are close contacts who tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts will be contacted by the health department with instructions, which can include assisting the department with contact tracing, quarantining and/or contacting a physician.

Washington advised parents to continue children's health each day for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, body aches and/or nausea. If a child develops these symptoms, parents are advised to contact their health care provider. If a child tests positive, Washington said, parents should contact the school.

Parents with questions were advised to contact Hervey or Saline Middle School administrators.