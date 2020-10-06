Saline Area Social Service Participating in Washtenaw Free Mask Program

The following press release is from the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development

As we prepare for colder weather and more indoor activities, masks will continue to be vital to limit the spread of COVID-19. To improve access across the County, the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development is working with 25 community partners to distribute 10,000 free masks to lower-income residents in the coming weeks. Partners include nonprofit organizations, libraries, and apartment complexes located throughout the county. Some partners will be distributing straight to their clients (such as Meals on Wheels). Other partners have created opportunities for residents to pick up or receive free masks. A list of these locations, along with the times and instructions can be found on the following flyers:

Ann Arbor Area Mask Location

Ypsilanti Area Mask Locations

Other County Mask Locations

In Saline, masks are available at Saline Area Social Service, 224 W. Michigan Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The masks were provided by the State of Michigan to all Community Action Agencies to help provide PPE to low-income and at-risk residents.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) is a government agency committed to stepping out of traditional government roles to drive long-term system changes that increase equity and opportunity for all residents. OCED is coordinating the free mask program for Washtenaw County, along with several other COVID-response activities.