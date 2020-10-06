CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and two new hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died. 461 have been hospitalized.

The number people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 30 to 3,545. None of the new positive tests came from residents of Saline's 48176 zip code, where 190 people have tested positive.

The State of Michigan reported 22 additional people have died with COVID-19. Seven of those deaths were identified during a review of vital records. 6,832 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan. The state also reported 903 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

Michigan hospitalization data showed the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU increasing by 2 to 202. That number was as low as 132 last week - but still well off the 1570 people being treated in critical care units in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 to 75. That number was as low as 51 on Sept. 28, but still far from the 1,365 people on ventilators in April.

There were six pediatric patients who tested positive for COVID-19, up by two since yesterday. There were six other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is 1.9 percent, down .2 percent from yesterday. Michigan's positive test rate is 3.1 percent, unchanged from yesterday.