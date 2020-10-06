Eldra Dean Collins, 82, Retired from R&B in Saline

Eldra Dean Collins, 82 of Somerset, KY passed away September 24, 2020 at Hospice Lake Cumberland.

He was born in Ypsilanti, Mi, son of the late Olin and Carrie Collins. 1982 Dean retired from R&B in Saline, Mi. and was a member of Parkers Mill Rd Baptist church In Somerset.

He is survived by his sister Joyce Guenther of Saline, three nieces, Debbie (Mark) Austin of Williamston, Dori (Cliff) Blackford of Addison, and Jeanette (Jim) Snyder of Tecumseh, and two nephews Larry (Kathy) Guenther of Deerfield and John Sackreiter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janice Ruttkosky, and brother-in-law Roland Guenther.

Services were held at Pulaski Funeral home with Bro. Darry Hatfield officiating.