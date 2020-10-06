Saline Seniors Abby Berwick, Paige Haddas Lead Public Forum Debate Team to First Place Finish

At the West Bloomfield Debate Invitational, the Saline High School Varsity Public Forum Debate Team of Abby Berwick and Paige Haddas (seniors) beat an Ann Arbor Skyline team to win first place in the tournament.

In addition to Haddas and Berwick, the Varsity team of Michael Brewer (sophomore) and Nikolay Sergeev (senior) and the Novice team of Evelyn Cueto and Lola O’Connor (both first years) each advanced to the semi-final rounds. All public forum teams are debating the September/October topic,Resolved: The United States federal government should enact the Medicare-For-All Act of 2019. There were 16 schools, 47 entries, and three states.