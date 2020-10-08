Pittsfield Police Seeking Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl at Walmart

Pittsfield police are seeking a man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Walmart at State Road and Michigan Avenue in Saline.

At around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsfield Township police were flagged by Walmart employees who told police a female shopper was assaulted by a man in the store.

According to police, the 17-year-old Monroe resident was approached by the man who spoke to her before allegedly grabbing and sexually assaulting her. Police say the suspect fled from the store while the victim sought help from employees.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as a 20-to-30-year-old, 6'0-to-6'2 black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray knit hat, a gray/green zip-up jacket or sweatshirt, and gray/black camo pants, according to police.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department asks anyone with information to call one of these lines: