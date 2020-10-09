Friends of the Saline Library Launch Online Corner Book Shop

The Corner Book Shop is available online. Although the book shop must remain closed at this time, staff have been working hard to create an online store that's now open. Payment and pick-up are contactless at the library.

Due to limited storage and work space, The Friends of the Saline Library are not able to store or work safely with new donations. Until further notice, any donated materials will have to be thrown away.

To use the online Corner Book Shop

Go to cornerbookshop.libib.com

Sign in with your email address; CornerBookShop is your password.

Browse

Books are grouped by categories called Libraries, listed on the left. Click on a Library name to browse the books in that group and to move from one Library to another.

You can sort the items within a Library for browsing by Author; by Title; by Added (the dates we added the books); or by Publication Date. To sort, use the button at the very top of the page between the Search box and the Tag List button.

Books are tagged with their prices and other information.

The cover art and/or edition pictured for a title occasionally (rarely) may not exactly match the one we have for sale.

Locations described are for laptop and desktop users, and that layout varies on tablets and smartphones. If you need assistance, please email CornerBookShopOnline@gmail.com.)

Order

To order an item that says it has a copy available, click on the Checkout button to add it to your basket. You can then continue to browse and add more items to your basket.

To simplify contactless pickup, your total price will be rounded up to the next whole dollar. If your order does not add up to an even amount, you may wish to add another quarter or fifty cent book to your list as it will not cost you more.

When you have finished making all of your selections, your LAST ordering step is to click Complete. This must be done to finalize your order.

Review Your Order

Click on Patron Page above the list of Libraries on the left side.

Check that all of your selected items are listed as Active Items. If they are not, return to the store and click Complete, the last step under Browse and Order.

If you wish to change your password, you may do so on the Patron Page at the left side above the list of Libraries. It is not required.

Logout

Click Logout on the upper left.

The site we are using is not an e-commerce site so you will not receive an automatic order confirmation or a total price at this point.

Pick Up Books

We will process your order and send an email with your total price and instructions for contactless pickup at the Library. This may take a week or so.

Payment will need to be by cash or check for the exact amount. We will also ask that you not use coins in your payment.

If you have questions or difficulties with the online shop, or inadvertently order a book you do not want to purchase, please email CornerBookShopOnline@gmail.com.Thank you for supporting the Friends of Saline District Library!The Book Shop Committee