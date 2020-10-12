Geralda Brown, 92, Was a Beauty Consultant Who Raised Two Sons

Geralda (Gerry) Ruth Brown, 92, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at EHM Senior Solutions, Saline, MI (Evangelical Home of Saline) with her family by her side. Gerry was born in Detroit on November 28, 1927 to the late Wilford and Gladys Hill. Gerry and her brother Bill were raised by their loving foster mother, Louise Clink, and also enjoyed a great relationship with their foster sister Trudy.

As a young woman, she enjoyed a career as a beauty consultant. On June 4, 1949 in Dearborn, MI she married the love of her life Malcolm (Wally) Brown. They had two sons; Larry (1951), and Lee (1953). She decided to leave her career to devote her time to raising her sons. In 1964 the family moved from Ferndale to Sugar Loaf Lake (Chelsea, MI). They had spent many summers there and elected to make it their home.

Gerry earned her GED with additional life enrichment classes while raising her boys. When her boys were teenagers, she resumed her cosmetics career as an Avon representative. Gerry and Wally enjoyed traveling throughout the US and spending their later years wintering in the southern states. One of the hobbies they shared, was the fine art of garage saling, where Gerry focused on the collection of fine china.

She was also an avid quilter, specializing in hand quilting. She made many quilts over the years for her family, all highly admired. She also enjoyed painting, walking, and swimming in her pool.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Wally, foster mother Louise, foster sister Trudy, and brother Wilford (Bill) Hill, Jr. She is survived by her half-sister Darlene, two children; Larry (Chris) Brown of Ludington, and Lee Brown (Kay Van Orman) of Saline, three grandchildren; Shelly (Shawn) Riley, Jeff (Cristen) Brown, and Ryan (Larissa) Brown, eight great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in October with burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign Gerry's guestbook or to leave a memory, please visitwww.rbfhsaline.com.