What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Apr 18 - Sunday, Apr 20

It's Easter weekend, so there are many Easter bunny events and egg hunts.

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 18 - Sunday, Apr 20

FEATURED EVENTS

Estate Sale - Sat Apr 19 8:00 am

10460 River Edge Rd.

Join us for a sizable estate sale this Saturday, April 19, 8 AM - 2 PM. Featured Items: • Furniture including dining set, bedroom pieces, mudroom storage cubby, etc. • Home décor items • Kitchenware and small appliances • Outdoor furniture • Tools and outdoor equipment • Cash & Venmo accepted. [more details]

WELLERS WEDDINGS IS HIRING! - Sat Apr 19 11:00 am

Wellers

Wellers is hiring for Friday & Saturdays, May-October ..

Come have fun in a lively upbeat atmosphere and get paid to work off those winter pounds!!

Servers

Kitchen Crew

Dishwasher

Runners / Prep

Flexible schedule

Drop in any Saturday 11 am to 1 pm to fill out application or text/call Andreea 734-255-9939 to set up a meeting!

ALL ARE WELCOME!

[more details]

Easter bunny pictures - Sat Apr 19 2:00 pm

Christina sweet treats & More

Come hope in and get your picture taken with Easter bunny 🐰 from 2pm to 4pm. Free event [more details]

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Acoustic Routes Concerts presents a thrilling night of Irish music at Stony Lake Brewing with the extraordinary duo of Murray and Magill.

Andrew Finn Magill is an award-winning multi-genre fiddler/violinist and composer who has been featured on PBS, NPR, and TEDx. Magill grew up studying various traditional genres at The Swannanoa Gathering which his father founded in 1990.

In 2005 Magill released his debut Drive & Lift, a collection of traditional and original Irish music, and has… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 18 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0… [more details]

Good Friday Community Crosswalk - Fri Apr 18 2:00 pm

St Paul United Church of Christ

Come join with area churches in lifting up our town, state and world on the Good Friday Community Cross. We meet at St Paul's and will carry the cross through Saline stopping to pray at different sites and end up at the Community Prayer Garden on Hall and 12 for a short service. Walk is on north Michigan sidewalks with no need to cross US12. All are welcome, come rain, sleet, snow or shine. Begins at 2 pm. Information contact: Carolyn Minnette 734 604 1896 [more details]

Meet the Easter Bunny - Sat Apr 19 9:00 am

Baker's Nook

Meet the Easter Bunny at Bakers Nook LLC in Saline on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Bring your camera phone for unlimited photo opportunities and enjoy our special selection of Easter sweets and treats! [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 19 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Easter Rabbit will be stopping by the market for carrots and earrings, and we all know how bad he is about dropping eggs everywhere he goes! The market will have an egg hunt this Saturday during market hours. Plastic eggs with surprises will be hidden on every vendor table and in the info area! This event is for the 13 and under crowd - please limit your hunters to one egg each per vendor table!We will also have a double prize weekend for the treasure hunt! Find the lamb and… [more details]

First Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Sat Apr 19 10:00 am

Turner's Garden Center

🌸🐰 First Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Fun for All Ages! 🥚🎉

Hop on over for a day of fun at our First Annual Easter Egg Hunt! 🌿🌼 We’ve got something for everyone—from kids to adults!

✨ For the Kids:

🥚 Egg Hunt with prizes for all ages

🍷 For the Adults:

🎟️ Golden Egg Prizes – Find a special egg and win exclusive rewards!

📅 Date: April 19th

📍 Location: Turners Greenhouse

⏰ Time: 10am

A perfect way to welcome spring with family & friends! 🌸 Don’t miss out—tag your crew and come celebrate with us! 🐣💐 [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Apr 19 12:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Easter Vigil Mass: Holy Saturday At the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter - Sat Apr 19 9:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic Church

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church | 910 Austin Dr. Saline, MI Thursday, April 17: Holy ThursdayMass at 7:00pm. No Adoration Today.Friday, April 18: Good FridayService at 1:00pm. The Novena to Divine Mercy at 3:00pm.Saturday, April 19: Holy SaturdayEaster Vigil at 9:00pm. No Confessions Today.Sunday, April 20: Easter Masses at 8:30am and 11:30am. No 5:30pm Mass Today. [more details]

Library Holiday Closing - Sun Apr 20 1:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

We will be closed Sunday, April 20, for the Easter holiday. We will reopen on Monday, April 21, at 9 am.

[more details]

