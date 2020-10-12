10-12-2020 8:51pm
VIDEOS: Saline School Board Candidate Interviews and Candidates' Forum
The Saline Post spoke with the seven candidates for the Saline Board of Education in individual interviews. We also questioned the candidates together in a forum.
Incumbent Paul Hynek and Aramide Pinheiro-Botswain are seeking election to one six-year seat. Incumbents Tim Austin and Heidi Phannes join candidates Tom Frederick, Jenny Miller and Brad Gerbe in vying for two four-year seats.
Below are the interviews, starting with the six-year seat candidates
And the candidates for the four-year seats.
And the forum: