VIDEO: Jim Mangi Speaks About Efforts to Make Saline a Dementia-Friendly Community.
In the video above, Jim Mangi, of Dementia Friendly Saline, talks about the inspiration for his organization, and the ways the organization is helping Saline businesses and organizations become more responsive to the needs of people with dementia and their caregivers.
You can learn more about Dementia Friendly Saline by visiting the website.
At Mangi's urging, the Saline City Council adopted a resolution supporting the Dementia Friendly Community initiative. 80 percent of the city's staff have participated in workshops and training on dementia-friendly service.
Mangi was recently honored by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce as a "Gold Level Hero" for his support of their COVID-19 business support program.