Saline MI
10-19-2020 4:23pm

VIDEO: Jim Mangi Speaks About Efforts to Make Saline a Dementia-Friendly Community.

Jim Mangi, of Dementia Friendly Saline, on what the organization does.

Jim Mangi, of Dementia Friendly Saline, on making Saline a dementia-friendly community. You can make your business or organization friendlier to people with dementia and their caregivers. Learn more at

Posted by The Saline Post on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In the video above, Jim Mangi, of Dementia Friendly Saline, talks about the inspiration for his organization, and the ways the organization is helping Saline businesses and organizations become more responsive to the needs of people with dementia and their caregivers.

You can learn more about Dementia Friendly Saline by visiting the website.

At Mangi's urging, the Saline City Council adopted a resolution supporting the Dementia Friendly Community initiative. 80 percent of the city's staff have participated in workshops and training on dementia-friendly service.

Mangi was recently honored by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce as a "Gold Level Hero" for his support of their COVID-19 business support program.

I am interested in this
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies