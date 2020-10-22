Saline City Council to Interview Colleen O'Toole for City Manager Post Thursday

And then there was one.

Colleen O'Toole appears to be the only candidate remaining for the Saline city manager's position. O'Toole currently serves as manager of Durand, Mich.

At Monday's meeting, after Councillor Christen Mitchell's motion to direct staff to offer the position to O'Toole fell flat, council instead chose to hold another round of interviews with O'Toole and Todd Mutchler - the two candidates with the most support from council. Last week, council interviewed four candidates for the job.

Mutchler, however, informed the city that he's withdrawing his name from consideration. That leaves O'Toole.

City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to continue with questions for O'Toole. The interview will take place in council chambers and will be streamed on Zoom and the city's Facebook Page. The public is encouraged to submit comments to council ahead of time by emailing clerk Terri Royal at troyal@cityofsaline.org.

Following the interview, city council may decide to extend a conditional offer to O'Toole. Council could also elect to start the recruitment process over again or table the decision for action a future meeting.

O'Toole has been the manager of Durand, a city of 3,400 people in Shiawassee County, since February of 2017. Before that, O'Toole worked in economic development, in a business start-up, and as chief operating officer of software start-up.

O'Toole earned her master's degree in public administration from DePaul University and her bachelor's degree in international relations from Miami University.

Mike Greene, hired by the city as assistant city manager last year, has been interim city manager since the June resignation of long-time manager Todd Campbell.