CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations In Washtenaw County, 13 Cases in Saline's Zip Code

There were no new deaths and two hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. The last death was reported in the Sept. 28 data update.

481 people have been hospitalized, including eight since Friday's update.

The county reported an additional 49 people testing positive for COVID-19 after two straight days with counts above 80. 4,453 people in Washtenaw County have tested positive so far.

Of the 49 new positive tests, 13 came from Saline's 48176 zip code - one of the highest single-day totals on record. 218 people from the zip code have tested positive for COVID-19.

The State of Michigan reported 43 additional deaths with COVID-19 - with 31 of those deaths coming after a review of vital records. The state reports that 7,129 people have died with COVID-19. The state reported 1,873 new cases.

Critical care units in Michigan's hospitals continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients. The number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in critical care beds increased by 22 to 295. The number of patients in ventilators was unchanged at 112. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by one to nine. There is one other pediatric patient believed to have COVID-19.