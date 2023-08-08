Saline Middle School Volley Ball Tryouts Aug. 28-31

The coaching staff has announced Saline Middle School volleyball tryout information.

Students are required to register with BigTeams before tryouts begin. Tryouts for seventh and eight graders take place from 3:15-5 p.m., Aug. 28-31 at Saline Middle School.

Students should bring comfortable clothing, court shoes and kneepads for the practices. New gear is not required.

The program is hosting skills and drills sessions from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22-23 at Saline Middle School, which offers the students a chance for drill work and scrimmaging. They are optional and will not be included in evalations.

In addition, the volley program requires:

1. Updating/Creating an account on BigTeams and registering your student. Registration opens on July 1, 2023.

2. Uploading a current athletic physical, which must be dated after April 15, 2023, per MHSAA rules.

3. Completing electronic signatures for parent/guardian and student on BigTeams.

4. Making the $275 pay to participate fee through RevTrak. If the athlete does not make the team, the fee will be refunded.

Here are the coach contacts: