Stony Lake Brewing is Hosting Scottish Trad Singer Iona Fyfe This Saturday Night

Award-winning Aberdeenshire folksinger Iona Fyfe, one of Scotland’s finest singers, is coming to Stony Lake Brewing in Saline Saturday night for an intimate solo performance.

Her style is deeply rooted in the singing traditions of the northeast of Scotland. Critics and fans from across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia praise her hauntingly beautiful singing in both English and the Scots language. Her infectiously gorgeous style is on full display in songs like The Cauld and Guise of Tough.

In 2021, she became the first singer to win the coveted title of Musician of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards, and her major concert events include performing with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra as part of the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar film “Brave” at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to the artists. The music starts at 8 p.m. Click here to reserve your seat.