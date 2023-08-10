What to do in Saline this weekend: Golfing for the Hornets, Rentschler Museum Sale, Scottish Music and More

[Write a short paragraph of copy here about the events below, and suggest people add their own]

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 11 - Sunday, Aug 13

FEATURED EVENTS

U.S 12 Annual Yard Sale at the Saline Historical Society Farm - Fri Aug 11 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm on Michigan Ave

The sale is both Fri 8/11 and Sat 8/12from 9 to 5. Free admission & Free parking. All vendors will be outside in the yard. The live sheep & chickens will be there to welcome you and visit with. Come & have fun finding bargains!

2023 HBC Golf Fundraiser - Sat Aug 12 8:00 am

Rustin Glen Golf Club

All are invited to join the Hornet Baseball Club for their annual golf outing fundraiser to support the Saline HS Baseball programs. For registration and info, visit https://salinebaseball.com/golf/

Outdoors Arts and Crafts for Kids! 10am-2pm - Sat Aug 12 10:00 am

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Free! Kids of all ages and their adults are welcome to stop by for arts and crafts fun during the Saturday Summerfest, Arts and Crafts available outside in the Meditation Garden from 10am-2pm

Hiring Open House - Sat Aug 12 10:00 am

Wellers

Wellers weddings in Saline would love to add you to our team. Drop in Saturdays 11 amEmail us something about yourself, and your work experience: wellers2@aol.comEmployee Links for job descriptionhttps://www.wellersweddings.com/pages/body_Employees_Links.htmJob application https://www.wellersweddings.com/downloads/2021%20Job%20Application.pdfS… Up for banquet rooms: Saturday & Sunday mornings 7 am to 11 am $18/hrDishwasher: Friday & Saturday evenings times vary. $17/hrGardener: Weeding…

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Aug 11 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Aug 11 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Ages 6-11. No registration is required.

[more details]

Somatic Activated Healing - Sat Aug 12 10:30 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Somatic Activated Healing, aka the SAH Method, is designed to be a dynamic and multi-faceted approach to healing and wellness. This method helps us to experience the present moment through our bodies and release any emotions or stories that we might be hanging onto. I will guide you through 1 hour of breath work, meditations, specific movement sequences paired with positive affirmations, and freeform dance. All of this is set to a curated playlist. We work from the "bottom up" meaning that we…

An Evening with Scotland's Iona Fyfe - Sat Aug 12 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Award-winning Aberdeenshire folksinger Iona Fyfe, one of Scotland's finest singers, is deeply rooted in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland.Critics and fans from across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia praise her hauntingly beautiful singing in both English and the Scots language, and her infectiously gorgeous style is on fully display in songs like The Cauld (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFDXfzXoJVs) and Guise of Tough (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRVHjc1qAUU…

Read to a Dog - Sun Aug 13 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

Ages 6-12. No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to signup for a 5-10 minute reading session.

[more details]

