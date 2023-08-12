8-12-2023 12:38am
Here's the Schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest
Day one of Saline Summerfest is in the books. The late afternoon rain likely hurt attendance at the main stage downtown and at Saline Recreation's Movie in the Park at Henne Field, but organizers were pleased with the turnout.
See our photo gallery from day one at our SmugMug site.
Here's the schedule for Saturday at Summerfest.
- 7:30 am – Gates open for Car Show participants
- 8:30 am – 10:30 am – Summerfest 5K9:00 am – 2:00 pm – Electric Vehicle Show
- 9:00 am – 3:30 pm – Car Show
- 9:30 am – 2:00 pm – Volleyball Tournament
- 12:00 pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open
- 12:00 – 1:00 pm – Ann Arbor School of Rock
- 1:00 pm – Miss Saline Pageant
- 2:00 – 3:00 pm – KungFu Diesel (at the Car Show on N. Ann Arbor St.)
- 4:00 – 5:00 pm – DnR Music
- 5:00 – 6:00 pm – The Gravel Shakers
- 6:00 – 7:00 pm – KungFu Diesel
- 7:00 – 8:00 pm – The Gravel Shakers
- 7:00 – 11:00 pm – Teen Block Party
- 8:00 – 11:00 pm – 50 Amp Fuse
All music is at the main stage unless otherwise noted.