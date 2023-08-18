Young Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Vehicle

A young bicyclist suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Woodland Drive near Maple Road Friday morning.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 11:50 a.m.

According to SPD Chief Marlene Radzik, the bicyclist and the vehicle were eastbound on Woodland Drive. The light was green for eastbound traffic. The bicyclist and vehicle driver proceeded through the light. The driver of the vehicle did not see the bicyclist and struck him at a low speed.

"The bicyclist was wearing his helmet and was transported to the hospital as a precaution," Chief Radzik said. "He had some bruises but it didn't appear anything was broken."