Saline American Legion Hosts VVA Pig Roast Saturday

The Saline American Legion will host the 20th annual Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 pig roast dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Legion is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave., at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Mills Road.

Guests can dine in or take meals to go. Meal tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6.

The meal includes pulled pork, applesauce, baked beans, cole slaw, a roll and dessert.

Activities include musical entertainment, face painting for kids, a beer tent and military merchandise sales.

The VVA 310 will use funds raised at the event to support special events for local hospitalized veterans, the Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, provide Thanksgiving dinner for Dawn Farm residents, and more.