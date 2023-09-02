Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities on Sunday

It has been a great week at the 2023 fair!! Sunday, September 3 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. All rides will open at 1 pm. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Llama Exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. in Barn F and Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Eighteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E (new location) on the fairgrounds. Winners do not need to be present.

In addition to exhibits, the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Hitch, inside and outside displays and animals, and the Adventures in Agriculture is open through Sunday. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

On Monday, September 4 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the grandstand and carnival rides will only be open from 1 to 6 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 4 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Several lost and found items have been turned into the fair office. After September 3 call 734-649-7814 to check on lost items. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who helped to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, exhibiting, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited the fair – you all helped to make it a great event. Our fair mascot, Maizey the Cow, had a great week at the fair. Thank you to everyone who supported us!

