Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Sep 11 - Friday, Sep 15

We're hitting mid-September and the weather looks fantastic.

Weather outlook for Monday, Sep 11 - Friday, Sep 15

Monday

Cloudy, with a high of 79 and low of 55 degrees. Clear for the morning, overcast during the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 79° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Moderate rain, with a high of 74 and low of 51 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Partly cloudy for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, overcast overnight.

High: 74° Low: 51° with a 75% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 66 and low of 43 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening,

High: 66° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 45 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 71° Low: 45° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 47 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 77° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

