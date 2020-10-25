Abduction Attempt Story Was False, Saline Police Say

Saline Police say an abduction attempt reported Saturday was false.

A 16-year-old girl reported Saturday that three men in a van on West Michigan Avenue called after her and chased her as she bicycled to work. The girl's father then posted about the incident in the Saline Post's Facebook group - a post shared more than 400 times.

Police now know the report was false.

"The incident did not occur," Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart said. "I certainly do not fault a father for alerting others to information he is told by his child but I am grateful the incident didn't occur as reported. I hope our community gives the family space to get through this."

Police will seek a false police report case to the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.