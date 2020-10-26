Saline City Council Votes Unanimously to Offer City Manager Position to Colleen O'Toole

Saline City Council has extended a job offer to Colleen O'Toole to become the next city manager.

The offer is contingent upon a background check and drug test. Councillor Janet Dillon, who led the hiring task force, and city staff have been empowered to negotiate a contract with O'Toole, who serves as manager of the City of Durand.

Mayor Brian Marl made the motion to extend the offer to O'Toole after making a statement, calling O'Toole the right fit for Saline.

"I am not only impressed by her paper resume, but more importantly by her values and approach to problem-solving as city manager," Marl said. "I believe she will provide strong clarity of direction to pursue best practices and organizational reforms and boost employee morale. Further, Ms. O'Toole is earnest and forthright, qualities that will serve her well as city manager. Her passion for economic development and years of experience in the private sector will allow her to empathize with existing businesses and budding entrepreneurs."

Marl also said he was impressed by her experience with state regulatory agencies, such as EGLE.

Council voted 7-0 to approve Marl's motion.