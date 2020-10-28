CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, No Hospitalizations in Today's Washtenaw County Numbers

There were no new deaths and no new hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

118 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 490 people have been hospitalized. It's the first weekday update of data without a new hospitalization since Oct. 9.

Another 76 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,953. None of the new positive tests came from Saline's 48176 zip code, where has seen 218 people test positive.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the estimated positive test rate in Washtenaw County was unchanged at 3.9 percent. The state's rate was unchanged at 6.1 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,257. Michigan reported a whopping 3,271 people testing positive for COVID-19 in today's update.

Hospital Numbers

Michigan saw a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, from 377 to 371. The number of patients on ventilators increased by six to 153. There are six pediatric patients with COVID-19, down two from yesterday. There are seven pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.