Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 2 - Friday, Oct 6

Expect a warm and sunny beginning to the week before things cool off and get wet as the week proceeds.

Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 2 - Friday, Oct 6

Monday

Sunny, with a high of 82 and low of 55 degrees. Fog for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear in the evening,

High: 82° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high of 84 and low of 54 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 84° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 57 degrees. Clear during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 85° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Moderate rain, with a high of 75 and low of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, light drizzle for the afternoon, light rain shower for the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 75° Low: 60° with a 78% chance of rain.

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 65 and low of 54 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Mist in the morning, patchy rain possible during the afternoon, light drizzle overnight.

High: 65° Low: 54° with a 86% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

