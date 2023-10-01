Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 2 - Friday, Oct 6
Expect a warm and sunny beginning to the week before things cool off and get wet as the week proceeds.
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 2 - Friday, Oct 6
Monday
Sunny, with a high of 82 and low of 55 degrees. Fog for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear in the evening,
High: 82° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high of 84 and low of 54 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear during the evening,
High: 84° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 57 degrees. Clear during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear during the evening,
High: 85° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of rain.
Thursday
Moderate rain, with a high of 75 and low of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, light drizzle for the afternoon, light rain shower for the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 75° Low: 60° with a 78% chance of rain.
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 65 and low of 54 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Mist in the morning, patchy rain possible during the afternoon, light drizzle overnight.
High: 65° Low: 54° with a 86% chance of rain.
