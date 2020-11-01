Saline Parks and Recreation Hosts The Great Pumpkin Roll Nov. 7

The 17th annual Great Pumpkin Roll takes place at 9 a.m., Nov. 7 at Mill Pond Park in Saline.

Every year, families bring their pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns to the park and roll them down the grassy hill during a competition. Winners receive a mystery prize.

Hot cider and donuts will be served.

The annual event is brought to you by Saline Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Waste Management and Meijer.

There's a 100-person limit. Everyone attending must pre-register at www.salinerec.com.