CROSSCOUNTRY: Saline Boys Close Gap With Pioneer at Regional, Qualify for State Meet

GIBRALTAR - Two weeks ago, Saline finished 29 points behind Pioneer and took second at the SEC Red boys cross country meet. Saturday, Saline went hard at Pioneer again at the MHSAA Regional. The Pioneers came out on top again - but this time, the Hornets narrowed the gap to five points.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Most importantly, Saline qualified for the state meet next Friday at the Michigan International Speedway - where the Hornets will get one more chance to catch their rivals.

Asked what their goal is at the state meet, the four all-region Hornets answered in unison: "Beat Pioneer."

The Hornets came awfully close Saturday on a sunny but cool and windy day at Lake Erie Metropark. Pioneer won with 45 points - four better than Saline's 49. Dearborn was a distant third with 97.

The Hornets were led by seniors Joseph Fedoronko (4th, 16:25.4) and Emmett Berrryhill (5th, 16:37.7). Junior Max Pfeiffer (10th, 17:00.5) and sophomore Jason Whitton (13th, 17:04.9) also earned all-region honors. Senior Nathan Luther also finished in the scoring for Saline (19th, 17:17.4). Junior James Harrison (21st, 17:23.7) and senior Andrew Victoria (23rd, 17:34.5) also ran for the Hornets.

Coach Carl Spina thought his team ran well and is excited by the progress the team is making.

"There were some spots where we ran phenomenally. J-Fed, out front, had an outstanding race. Berryhill also ran well. He's a really consistent performer for us. Jason Whitton was way up there. And Jamie Harrison was having the race of his life until he turned his ankle," Spina said. "We're figuring things out and we're gaining momentum. It's exciting to see us race the way we did against a good Pioneer program."

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The race was won by Dearborn's Charlie Frank, who ran the course in 16:06.8. Pioneer's Owen Johnson and Henry Montesano finished second and third.

The boys return to action, Friday, when the top two teams from each Division 1 regional race at 10 a.m. The third-place teams and individual qualifiers will run at 9:30 a.m.

Saline's all-region XC runners, Joseph Fedoronko, Emmett Berryhill, Max Pfeiffer and Jason Whitton talk about their race on a windy day at Lake Erie Metropark. pic.twitter.com/8faccfEPji — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 1, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

SEC Photo Gallery HERE