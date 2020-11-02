Man Faces 2 Felony Charges After Allegedly Slamming, Stomping on Sister in Saline

A former Saline man was arraigned on three charges in 14A1 District Court for the alleged assault of his sister, Oct. 27, at an apartment on the 200 block of Clark Street.

The suspect, 34, was arraigned Oct. 31 before Judge Anna Frushour on two felony charges of assault to do great bodily harm and one misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault. If convicted, the felony counts carry up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

According to a Saline Police Department report, the incident occurred around 10:25 a.m., Oct. 27. The suspect and his girlfriend had arrived at his sister's apartment around 5:30 a.m. That morning they all went to Dollar General in Saline. According to the victim, her brother's girlfriend was not wearing a mask, so he ripped the mask off his sister's face and gave it to his girlfriend. The victim decided to leave and walk home.

Later that morning, the suspect arrived at her apartment. According to the victim, he forced the door open, walked into her kitchen and retrieved a magnetic container she believed contained drugs. They began arguing and he began to choke her, according to the victim, before he slammed her down on the floor, causing her to bang her head. He then stomped on her chest three at least times, the victim told police.

A witness told police she witnessed the suspect slamming the victim to the floor and stomping on her chest.

The district court has scheduled a probable cause conference for 9 a.m., Nov. 12.