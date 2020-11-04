York Township Tops Saline Area in Voter Turnout

York Township voters topped the Saline area in voter participation. The two top precincts in a review of turnout in the Saline Area Schools district were York Township precinct two (87.69 percent) and York Township precinct three (86.97). In fact, these precincts had the highest turnouts in all of Washtenaw County.

Voters in York precincts two and three were also more active than their Milan area neighbors in York precinct one, which saw 83.06 percent of voters turn out.

Overall, participation in Washtenaw County rose from 66.34 percent in 2016 to 68.35 percent in 2020.

In the City of Saline, turnout was up. 2016 saw Saline precincts between 73.5 and 76.44 percent. This year, Saline's turnout was between 77.5 and 80.12 percent.

The lowest turnout in the Saline area came from Saline Township, where 75.07 percent of voters participated. That's up from 70.12 percent in 2016/