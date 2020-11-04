Saline MI
11-04-2020 4:40am

York Township Tops Saline Area in Voter Turnout

York Township voters topped the Saline area in voter participation. The two top precincts in a review of turnout in the Saline Area Schools district were York Township precinct two (87.69 percent) and York Township precinct three (86.97). In fact, these precincts had the highest turnouts in all of Washtenaw County.

Voters in York precincts two and three were also more active than their Milan area neighbors in York precinct one, which saw 83.06 percent of voters turn out.

Overall, participation in Washtenaw County rose from 66.34 percent in 2016 to 68.35 percent in 2020.

In the City of Saline, turnout was up. 2016 saw Saline precincts between 73.5 and 76.44 percent.  This year, Saline's turnout was between 77.5 and 80.12 percent.

The lowest turnout in the Saline area came from Saline Township, where 75.07 percent of voters participated. That's up from 70.12 percent in 2016/

Precinct Voters Ballots Cast Turnout
Saline Precinct 1 2570 1992 77.51
Saline Precinct 2 2083 1669 80.12
Saline Precinct 3 3035 2404 79.21
Total 7688 6065 78.89
Bridgewater Township, Precinct 1 1479 1185 80.12
Freedom Township, Precinct 1 1274 1025 80.46
Lodi Township, Precinct 1 1968 1635 83.08
Lodi Township, Precinct 2 2146 1804 84.06
Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 8 1163 988 84.95
Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 11 2609 2157 82.68
Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 12 2239 1774 79.23
Saline Township, Precinct 1 1917 1439 75.07
York Township, Precinct 2 2210 1938 87.69
York Township, Precinct 3 1711 1488 86.97
I am interested in this
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies