CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 19 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County This Week

There were no new deaths and one hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Friday.

119 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 512 people have been hospitalized. Another 111 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,622. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 261 people have tested positive.

Every Friday, The Saline Post compares Friday-to-Friday Washtenaw County COVID-19 data:

There were no deaths this week, compared to two last week.

There were 19 people hospitalized this week, compared to eight last week. It's the most hospitalizations in a seven day period since early May.

There were 550 people testing positive this week, compared to 535 the week before.

There were 23 people testing positive in Saline's 48176 zip code this week, compared to 20 last week.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate is 3.6 percent in Washtenaw County, which is unchanged since yesterday. The positive test rate in Michigan jumped from 8.2 percent to 9.3 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 43 people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,513. The state reported 3,763 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalization numbers continued to rise. The number of COVID-19 patients the state's critical care beds jumped by nine to 484. The number of patients requiring ventilators increased by eight to 202. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 fell by seven to eight, but there are six more believed to have COVID-19.