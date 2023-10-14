Saline MI
NUMBER ONE: How Saline's 70-0 Win at Skyline Fits Among the Most Lopsided Victories in Team History

Isaac Furlong lifts LaDainian Woods after Woods' second touchdown of the game at Skyline.

The Saline football team's 70-0 victory at Skyline set two team records, according to data tracked back to 1950.

Saline's 70 points is the most in history, beating the 69 points the Hornets scored in 2016 against Windsor Holy Names. The 70-point margin of victory also set a record, beating the 63-point differential set in 2020, when Saline defeated Skyline, 63-0.

Here are the highest scoring games in Saline football history, according to Michigan-football.com.

Saline 70 Skyline 0 Ocr. 13 2023
Saline 69 Windsor Holy Names 13 Sept. 2, 2016
Saline 67 Dexter 7 Oct. 3 2003
Saline 65 South Lyon 31 Oct. 21 1966
Saline 64 Huron 6 Sept. 15, 2017
Saline 64 Onsted 47 Nov. 6 1964
Saline 63 Skyline 0 Oct. 16 2020
Saline 63 Tecumseh 14 Oct. 14 2016
Saline 61 Brantford Assumption 0 Sept. 6, 2019
Saline 59 Pioneer 7 Oot. 30 2020
Saline 58 Adrian 20 Sept. 7 2012
