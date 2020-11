Pittsfield Township Closes Offices Monday for COVID-19 Cleaning

The Pittsfield Charter Township Administrative Offices, located at 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, will be closed on Monday, November 9th in order to complete a thorough cleaning of the facility due to a positive COVID-19 case. Administrative staff will provide services remotely and return to regular in-person services at Township Hall, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM, with COVID-level cleaning being complete the night of November 9th.

Please use the following contact information to reach out to departments for assistance during the temporary closure:General Inquiries info@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135Supervisor’s Office supervisor@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135Clerk’s Office clerk@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3120Treasurer’s Office treasurer@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3140Assessing assessing@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3115Building Services building@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3125Code Enforcement codeenforcement@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.2111Community Dev. info@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3135Human Resources hr@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3137Information Technology infosys@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3139Parks & Recreation recreation@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.2120Planning planning@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3130Public Safety publicsafety@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.4911Utilities utilities@pittsfield-mi.gov 734.822.3105