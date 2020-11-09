No-Cost Flu Vaccination Event in Manchester Nov. 12

(This press release is from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Washtenaw County Health Department is offering flu vaccine with no out-of-pocket cost in Manchester on Thursday, Nov 12. Flu vaccine supplies have been received in full and this previously postponed vaccination opportunity has been rescheduled.

Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine, especially this year. Widespread flu vaccination will reduce the spread of flu during the COVID-19 pandemic and can prevent or reduce serious illness and related hospitalizations or deaths. Flu vaccination can also reduce the chance of people becoming infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Details for Manchester No-Cost Flu Vaccine event

Thursday, November 12 from 1:00-5:30 pm

Emanuel United Church of Christ at 324 W. Main Street in Manchester

For everyone 6 months and older

Drive-thru or walk-up

The Health Department asks that those with insurance consider going to a pharmacy or health care provider for flu vaccines, if accessible. This allows us to use our supplies for community members without insurance.

No pre-registration is needed for attending. When arriving for vaccinations, bring any form of identification that shows name and birth date. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. We will bill insurance where possible. Vaccinations will be provided for no out-of-pocket cost, even for people who do not have insurance. We will also check for VFC (Vaccines for Children) eligibility. All vaccine is quadrivalent and protects against four strains of flu. Injectable shots and nasal mist are expected to be available. We will not have high-dose vaccines.

See updates about Health Department and community flu vaccine events at washtenaw.org/flushots.

