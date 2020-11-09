Buy Your Books Contact-Free from the Saline Library's Online Corner Book Shop

The Corner Book Shop’s contact-free online shop has had a successful first month of business. The Friends of the Saline District Library wish to thank to everyone who has purchased books already!

"We appreciate your business and the opportunity to raise funds to help support the Saline District Library," said Linda TerHaar, of the Friends of the Saline District Library

If you haven’t browsed our their yet, the Friends encourage you to take a look. Send your name and email address to CornerBookShopOnline@gmail.com. They’ll add you to the customer list and send instructions for first time shoppers.

The Friends also remind everyone that they are not yet able to accept new donations for the Book Shop.