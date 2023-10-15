LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Councillor Jim Dell'Orco Endorses Chuck Lesch for Council

Dear all,

Back in July when I made the announcement that I wasn’t going to run again this term for family reasons, many of my supporters reached out to me expressing concerns that having someone from the community on Saline City Council with a scientific background to wade through some of the more technical aspects of important decision making would be sorely missed. Well, I have excellent news to share with you. Chuck Lesch is a recently retired scientist with 30 years’ experience working in pharmacology and biotech research. Chuck and I have incredibly similar backgrounds in terms of training, approaches to analytical thinking, and problem solving where complex issues are at play. In Chuck’s career as a scientist, his life has revolved around careful planning, assembling the required resources, testing hypotheses, and coming to the best conclusions. This is what he hopes to contribute as a City Council member. I am confident that Chuck would do incredibly well serving in this capacity.

Vote Chuck Lesch this November.

Jim Dell’Orco

More News from Saline