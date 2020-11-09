Live Reporting of the Nov. 9 Saline City Council Meeting: City Manager Contract, Eastlook Special Assessment, Recovery Zone and More

The following is live reporting from the Nov. 9 meeting of Saline City Council.

Final Summary:

Council voted 4-3 against the motion to create a special assessment district to resolve a drainage issue near Eastlook and Marlpool Drive. Expect another special assessment district to come back before council with the city shouldering part of the $26,000 bill.

Council voted 7-0 to approve the contract with Colleen O'Toole to be the next city manager. She'll make $122,000. The contract runs through June 30, 2023.

Council voted to receive and file several appeals to sewer bills, which essentially denies the appeals. Council typically does not grant appeals.

Council approved Chief Hart's traffic order creating a four-way stop at Henry and South Ann Arbor Streets.

Council delayed action on amendments to the fire code to allow and regulate recreational fires.

Council discussed the downtown recovery zones briefly. The state program that allows Umbrella Square expires at the end of the month. City officials meet with downtown businesses and Main Street officials Tuesday to discuss options. Mayor Marl suggested action items will be on the agenda for the next meeting, Nov. 16.

Citizen Comment

Mary Hess: Asked about the city's audit and financial rating. She asked about the flooding issue in Canterbury Park.

Kathy Giles: Supported keeping Umbrella Square Open this winter.

2020 Audit Presentation

Officials from Plante Moran, including Martin Olenik, presented the audit. They gave an unqualified opinion (no red flags) to the city's books. The audit was done 100 percent virtually this year.

The audit noted increased spending on public safety due to increased personnel costs.

The city's undesignated fund balance decreased slightly.

Plante and Moran called attention to OPEB liability (retirement costs) and suggested they could change with different rates of payment. Olenik said pension liabilities were the biggest concern he had, even though the city was in better shape than many municipalities.

The firm also recommended tightening security with passwords and access to online bank accounts.

Marl asked Treasurer Mickie Jo Bennett when the city planned to make a payment on pension liability. Bennett said it would be before the end of the year.

Answering a question from Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak about the undesignated fund balance as a share of the city's budget, a Plante Moran official said the city should be proud of that 19 percent share. But, he said, the city should continue to plan.

Councillor Janet Dillon asked if Plante Moran had a recommendation for the city to manage legacy costs. Olenik said the city should be at least 60 percent funded for pension and 40 percent funded for OPEB to avoid state issues. The city is above those thresholds. Dillon asked if making additional payments was making good use of the unassigned fund balance. Olenik said it was a tough call because if there are unexpected capital costs, you want the extra money in the fund balance.

Interim City Manager Mike Greene said city staff planned to act on Plante Moran's recommendations on passwords and online bank accounts.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco asked about the dramatic shift in designated fund balance three years ago. Bennett said the money was shifted in there three years ago as the city planned to deal with state revenue cuts.

Public Hearing on the Eastlook Special Assessment District

The city is considering a special assessment district to solve drainage issues in the Eastlook/Marlpool Drive neighborhood. 10 property owners will be assessed $2,598 each over the next five years if it's approved. After the hearing council will consider a resolution confirming the roll. If council approves the roll, property owners can appeal the assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 35 days.

The hearing was opened at 7:54 p.m.

A resident of Eastlook Drive said they never wanted a new drain, but wanted the old drain to work. But neighbors began filling in the drain. Trees were planted in the area that was supposed to be the ditch to the drain, causing flooding in their yard.

"I don't want to sue the neighbors. We just want the water to drain," Mrs. Klusinski said.

Mr. Klusinski said the next step, if the city doesn't approve the drain, is to start suing neighbors for causing their flooding.

Seah Loo-Gen said her property will not contribute to the drain and it should not be assessed. She said there was another drain in her backyard and she asked why it wasn't working. Kirk McCrea said they've had flooding since they moved in. Flooding often overtakes a third of the year. He asked if the new drain will work to solve the flooding issues.

Council also received three objections to the assessment in writing. Clerk Terri Royal read their letters. Douglas Patton wrote he was opposed to paying an assessment for a project that won't benefit his property.

The public hearing was closed at 8:12 p.m.

Motion to Approve Resolution Confirming the Special Assessment Roll

Councillor Dean Girbach moved the motion to approve the special assessment roll. Councillor Jack Ceo seconded the motion.

Attorney Roger Swets said some properties will have better drainage, other properties will contribute less water to flooding and won't be forced to start digging up their properties.

Swets said since only a minority of property owners wrote letters in opposition to the special assessment, council does not need a unanimous vote to approve it.

Girbach said it was a good way to solve the problem in an efficient manner before damage is done to some of the property owners.

Mayor Brian Marl and Councillor Dell'Orco reiterated they thought the city should share some of the cost. Councillor Mitchell agreed.

The motion failed 3-4. Dell'Orco, Marl, Camero-Sulak and Mitchell voted ney. Councillors Girbach, Ceo and Dillon voted yes.

Four-Way Stop at Ann Arbor and Henry Approved

Police Chief Jerrod Hart put forth a traffic order creating a four-way stop South Ann Arbor Street and Henry Street.

"I think it will be a much safer intersection for pedestrians," Girbach said.

Hart said he'll work with Interim DPW Director Bennett to order stop signs. The new signs will have large flags to draw attention to them.

Sewer Bill Appeals

Several residents appealed their recent sewer bills.

Council voted to receive and file their appeal (essentially denying the appeals).

Recreational Fire Ordinance

Currently, recreational fires are not approved in the city. This amendment would allow them.

Permits are no longer required. But the Fire Chief can order they are extinguished if one becomes a nuisance.

Councillor Dell'Orco said the ordinance was well vetted by the Code Review Task Force and that Fire Chief Craig Hoeft helped with the ordinance.

The units/rings could be no bigger than three feet in diameter.

Hibachis, grills and other cooking devices would be allowed on the premises of a single-family detached swelling.

Wood-burning units would be allowed if they use clean wood, if they are free-standing and at least 15-feet from the nearest building.

Fires must be confined to a fireplace of a completely enclosed building.

Portable outdoor fireplaces shall not be used within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.

Portable outdoor fireplaces must be constantly attended by someone 16-years old or older. An extinguisher or other approved extinguishing equipment must be on site.

Dillon asked about recreational fire permits for businesses, and who holds the keys to those. Attorney Tom Forshee said the city manager is responsible for approving them.

Girbach said he had concerns with open fires, both as a nuisance and as a safety issue. Girbach said he didn't think the city was considering an ordinance that made recreational fires available to most of the city. He wondered what it would do to city insurance rates. Girbach also asked about enforcement.

Dell'Orco said the Chief of the Fire Department influenced the ordinance. He said he understood some concerns.

"But I think the intent is to simplify things for city staff and the fire department to allow for recreational fires with some limitations," Dell'Orco said.

Councillor Mitchell asked about apartment dwellers using balconies for grilling. Dell'Orco said that would be prohibited.

Marl suggested the issue be delayed for a week for councillors to ask questions of the city manager and fire chief. Marl also asked Greene to work on how the process would work for businesses who want fire pits.

The motion was tabled to Nov. 16.

City Manager Contract

Council considered a motion to approve an employment contract with Colleen O'Toole, the city council's choice for city manager. O'Toole would start Dec. 14, 2020 and be paid $122,000 annually. The contract runs through June 30, 2023. Todd Campbell, the longtime city manager, made $131,000 in his final year in Saline.

The motion was made by Councillor Mitchell and seconded by Councillor Camero-Sulak.

"I'm humbled and honored to be ready to serve you," O'Toole said, via Zoom call.

The contract was approved by a 7-0 vote.

Reports & Other Announcements

Camero-Sulak said the DEI taskforce is discussing outreach and considering ways to promote awareness at community events.

Committee & Task Force Reports

Dell'Orco said the city is considering a medical marijuana ordinance at the code review task force. The task force also recommends adopting the international property maintenance code, which will help the city keep apartments up to code.

Mitchell said the historic district commission has a walking meeting Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Arbor Street.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Update

Parties involved in the faulty bioscrubber are meeting Nov. 19 to discuss corrective measures. The plant is also having an issue pumping sludge from the secondary clarifiers.

Lines have been power-rodded. City officials can't understand why they are not getting suction for the pumps to work. Steve Wyzgoski said he hoped they wouldn't need to excavate.

Dillon said there are a few areas where she's noticed odor, including the Curtiss mansion and the intersection of Ann Arbor and McKay streets.

Councillor Mitchell said it seems like the flushing was a success and there are fewer complaints about water discoloration. Mitchell said Nichols Street residents experienced some issues. She said the some residents have complained of chlorine odors in the water.

Downtown Recovery Zone

Nov. 30 is the day the downtown recovery zone. Interim City Manager Greene, Mayor Marl, Saline Main Street and business owners meet Tuesday to discuss plans.

The state program allowing the current recovery zone expires Nov. 30, Greene said. The social districts have can be permitted by the state, but there are different rules.

Councillor Mitchell said council needed to act quickly and decisively.

Marl said there would be several proposals for council at the Nov. 16 meeting.

Public Comment

Mary Hess: She said the city should deal with the Canterbury Park flooding the way it has dealt with Eastlook Drive flooding.